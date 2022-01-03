Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Up 10.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 1.53 and last traded at 1.53. 92,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,352,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of 2.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $54,112,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $9,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.