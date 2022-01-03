Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MAIFF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

