Minter Network (BIP) One Day Volume Tops $5,249.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $5,249.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,260,937,612 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,728,045 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

