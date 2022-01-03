Mission Wealth Management LP Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 133,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $129.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.