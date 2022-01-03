Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $336.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day moving average is $345.94. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $935.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

