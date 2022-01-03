Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 138.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

NOW opened at $649.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.51, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

