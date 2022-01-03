Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 17,123 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $33,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

