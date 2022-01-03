Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,172 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

