Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,191 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

ZTO stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

