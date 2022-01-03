Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,398,000 after acquiring an additional 133,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after acquiring an additional 608,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

