Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,098 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.75.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $280.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.35.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.