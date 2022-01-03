Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Synaptics worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.69.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $289.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

