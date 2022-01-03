MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of MKS Instruments worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $174.17 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

