MMOCoin Price Hits $0.0059 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $406,068.07 and $31.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

