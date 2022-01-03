Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TAP.A stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

