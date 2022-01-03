Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

MNTV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $21.39. 51,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

