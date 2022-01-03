MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) were down 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $486.65 and last traded at $486.65. Approximately 13,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 818,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.35.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,323,257. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.