Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,467. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 50.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.