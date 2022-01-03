Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IS opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.41. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

