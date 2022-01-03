Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of American States Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American States Water by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AWR opened at $103.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.11. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

