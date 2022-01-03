Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 419,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

GTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th.

GTE opened at $0.76 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

