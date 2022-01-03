Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,648 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

ALK opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.