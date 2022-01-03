Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 80.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $100.71. 122,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,743,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

