MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 25,863 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 205.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

