MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

