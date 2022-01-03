MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

