MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

