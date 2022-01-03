MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

