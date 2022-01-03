MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $200.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

