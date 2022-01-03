Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,197 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Nano Dimension worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,534,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $3.80 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $945.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

