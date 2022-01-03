Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.78. 8,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 620,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

NTCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 86,358 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

