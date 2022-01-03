Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $599.29. The stock had a trading volume of 61,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $265.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

