Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,867 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 5.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $602.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $640.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

