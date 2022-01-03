Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $602.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $640.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

