New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) vs. Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Critical Contrast

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Jersey Mining and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.69%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of New Jersey Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Maverix Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $5.68 million 10.54 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Maverix Metals $38.58 million 16.48 $23.72 million $0.18 24.22

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Mining.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats New Jersey Mining on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

