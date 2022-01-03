New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.08 Million Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,446 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Silvergate Capital worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SI opened at $148.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.83.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

