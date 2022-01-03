New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.38 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Upwork worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPWK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.