New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.52 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Visteon worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 587.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 220,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 15.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 206,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

VC opened at $111.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

