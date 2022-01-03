New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,849 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,118,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.