NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.40

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $257,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

