NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in December

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.18. 597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97. NEXT has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

