Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Up 103.1% in December

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the November 30th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 683.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF remained flat at $$9.93 on Monday. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

