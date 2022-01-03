NFTb Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $880,222.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $26.08 million and $880,222.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.88 or 0.08055244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.24 or 1.00109107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007309 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

