NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,055,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,350 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth approximately $49,287,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $307.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.80. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

