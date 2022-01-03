Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

IWL stock opened at $113.96 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $88.14 and a one year high of $115.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.