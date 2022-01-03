Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

