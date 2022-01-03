NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 10.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 17.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in NIKE by 9.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,642 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 874,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.