Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $75.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

