Nikulski Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $502.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

