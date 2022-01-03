Nikulski Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,876,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $112.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $111.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

